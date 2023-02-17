Gov. Hobbs: 'We're back to the drawing board'; Top public health job in Arizona remains open after governor withdraws name of PCHD Director

TUCSON - (KVOA) Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs spoke with reporters Wednesday after withdrawing Dr. Theresa Cullen's candidacy to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services.
"We are back to the drawing board," Hobbs said.
The governor said Cullen made the request to step aside from consideration after the Pima County Health Director was rejected by a Republican led State Senate committee on a 3-2 party line vote.
Cullen will stay on as Pima County Health Director, the job she has had since the spring of 2020, just a couple months into the pandemic.
Cullen was grilled in a committee hearing on Feb. 9,
with state senate Republicans disapproving of how she led the Pima County response to COVID-19.
"Curfews and shaming businesses," GOP State Sen. Jake Hoffman said "It is nearly impossible for me to have confidence in Dr. Cullen leading the entire department of health for the state of Arizona. God forbid some other situation, an unforeseen 100-year situation come down the pike."
Gov. Hobbs said the committee tried to ruin Dr. Cullen's reputation.
"What we saw was not a job interview," Hobbs said. "It was a legislative body that is not interested in governing executing a personal vendetta against this woman because they don't like decisions she made during a global pandemic that saved lives. I don't think anything could have been done that would have prepared anyone for what they did to her. Bringing up tweets from three years ago, that is utterly ridiculous. So, we are certainly working with all of our nominees making sure they feel prepared and making sure they are prepared for some of this garbage that may be thrown at them."
Will Humble served as the Arizona Public Health Director under Republican Gov. Jan Brewer.
"This agency is the steward of all of birth and death certificates," Humble said. "All those vital records are at the state health department. The licensing and assurance of health and safety of nursing homes, assisted living centers, child care facilities, behavioral health facilities, hospitals, outpatient treatment clinics."
Now, the job of finding the state's next top public health official begins again.
"You know," Humble said, "the politicization of public health in Arizona has come all the way. I think it should send a chill up the spine of Arizonans that talent and qualifications aren't enough."