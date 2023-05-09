Gov. Hobbs tours Tucson migrant shelter two days before Title 42 lifts

TUCSON - (KVOA) Joined by Pima County and Tucson leaders on the front lines of a brewing humanitarian crisis, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs toured Casa Alitas, Tucson's main migrant and asylum seeker shelter, Tuesday.
Hobbs told reporters she wrote to both President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, but she believes their responses have been inadequate.
"The shelters are at capacity and they only expect that to get worse," the governor said. "The response on that, the additional federal shelter dollars are still being worked out even though we've known for awhile that we need that. The CBP One App only works at the Mariposa Port of Entry so that's problematic."
Teresa Cavendish oversees Casa Alitas as the shelter's executive director.
Casa Alitas has 300 beds dedicated to temporarily sheltering single men. Cavendish tells News 4 Tucson the facility is at capacity.
"There are 300 beds in this shelter, however, we are circulating about 1600 people a day so that means we have folks that are in shelters in our other four locations within Tucson or are in transit to the bus station or to the airport," Cavendish said. Our biggest fear is the increased number of folks that are coming through likely going to surpass the resources that are available to serve them."
Cavendish said street releases are possible if shelters in Pima County run out of room.
"It's possible that street releases will be put into place," she said. "They've already been put into place in other communities, in Naco, in Douglas and Nogalesl, street releases have started. However, Pima County and the state emergency management system have been charged with the transportation resources for bringing those folks into Tucson."
Governor Hobbs said Tuesday $15 million dollars in the state budget will go towards the transportation of migrants. She pressed the federal government for a more decisive and clear plan as Title 42 is expected to end Thursday night.
"We know the state government cannot handle this situation alone," the governor said.
Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva tells News 4 Tucson the money spent to shelter migrants are federal dollars coming to Pima County through grants.