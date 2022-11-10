Gospel Rescue Mission asks community for turkey donations

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Gospel Rescue Mission is asking the community for help this holiday season.
They are asking for frozen turkey donations to be able to provide a Thanksgiving meal to the homeless community.
"We need your help with - turkeys, pies,... anything to make a turkey dinner, we need it,” said Lisa Chastain, CEO, Gospel Rescue Mission.
Donations are currently being accepted during business hours at their location, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.
The Thanksgiving Day event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 at H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.
For more information, visit Homeless Shelter & Emergency Services Tucson | Gospel Rescue Mission (grmtucson.com).