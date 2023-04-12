 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

GOP-controlled Arizona House votes to expel Republican representative

  • Updated
  • 0
Rep. Liz Harris attends a joint house and senate election committee hearing at the state Capitol on February 23 in Phoenix.

 Megan Mendoza/The Arizona Republic/USA Today Network

State Rep. Liz Harris was expelled Wednesday from the Arizona House of Representatives for ethics violations resulting from inviting a conspiracy theorist to publicly testify before lawmakers earlier this year.

The resolution to expel the first-term Republican, elected in November, stated that she had brought "disrepute and embarrassment to the House of Representatives," resulting in "disorderly behavior." Forty-six Arizona representatives in the GOP-controlled House voted to remove her from her elected position, meeting a two-thirds threshold to expel lawmakers. Thirteen members opposed her expulsion.

CNN reached out to Harris at her legislative office and personal number. She has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Arizona Rep. Lupe Diaz, a fellow Republican, voted to expel Harris, saying on the House floor, "We need to have integrity in the institution, and I do not take this vote lightly. I do vote yes."

Rep. Alex Kolodin, also a Republican, defended Harris ahead of the vote. "They [the public] will perceive that they don't have a true voice in this body because when they elect somebody to rock the boat, and she does it ... admittedly in the wrong way ... a way that should have been better considered, that that member will be expelled. So, in order to protect this body, to preserve public trust and confidence in us and more importantly in the legislature as a means for being the peoples voice, and bringing about real change, I do sadly but resolutely vote no."

When the resolution was passed, a voice off camera could be heard yelling, "Shame on you. Shame, shame, shame!"

The Arizona Legislature live stream then cut off.

In February, Harris had invited Jacqueline Breger to present findings of what Breger and Harris claimed were an investigation. Breger spewed a number of lies and attacks against public officials, including Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. One of those lies spread on social media and resulted in Hobbs responding with a joke before cameras saying, "No, I am not involved with the Sinaloa cartel. I'm not taking bribes from them and I'm not laundering their money."

Harris is a well-known conspiracy theorist and election denier in Arizona. She was a constant figure during the GOP-led review of Maricopa County's 2020 ballots. Election experts condemned the review calling it an attempt to overturn the state's election results.

Arizona House Democrats issued a statement supporting the expulsion, saying that "misinformation, lies and conspiracies are not harmless, and it's not just politics." They noted that the lies presented in Breger's televised testimony were picked up by partisan media and social media influencers.

"The integrity of our institution was damaged in that moment. That damage continues to accumulate, and for that there must be accountability," House Democrats said in their statement.

The-CNN-Wire

