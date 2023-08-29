Golder Ranch Fire District Announces Promotions

TUCSON (KVOA) — Golder Ranch Fire District’s Deputy Chief Grant Cesarek, Deputy Chief Chris Grissiom and Deputy Chief Eric Perry will each be promoted to the position of Assistant Chief on Monday, September 4, 2023.
Cesarek started working at Golder Ranch Fire in 2015 as Battalion Chief of Health and Safety.
He was soon promoted to Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services. He has been a Firefighter, Paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain, Public Information Officer, and Deputy Chief of Planning.
Cesarek graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer and the Executive Officer Program from the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association.
Grissom began his fire career at Golder Ranch Fire in 2004. He has been a Firefighter, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief of Health and Safety, Division Chief of Training, and Deputy Chief of Professional Development. During Grissom’s career, he has been a member of the Special Operations and Peer Support teams.
He is a two-time recipient of the Fire Chiefs Letter of Commendation, 2013 Public Safety Achievement Medal recipient, and a graduate of the Arizona Chief Executive Officer Program.
Perry began his fire career with Tucson Fire Department in 1998 and started working at the Golder Ranch in 2017. He has also been a member of the Globe Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Safford Ranger District.
Throughout Perry’s career, he has held the position of Firefighter, Paramedic, Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief, and Deputy Chief of Essential Services. He is a fire instructor with Arizona State Fire School, Arizona Center for Fire Service Excellence and Pima Community College.
Perry has a master’s degree in management and leadership.