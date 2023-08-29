 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Golder Ranch Fire District Announces Promotions

  • Updated
  • 0
Golder Ranch Fire District

Golder Ranch Fire District

 By Julia Leon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Golder Ranch Fire District’s Deputy Chief Grant Cesarek, Deputy Chief Chris Grissiom and Deputy Chief Eric Perry will each be promoted to the position of Assistant Chief on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Cesarek started working at Golder Ranch Fire in 2015 as Battalion Chief of Health and Safety.

He was soon promoted to Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services. He has been a Firefighter, Paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain, Public Information Officer, and Deputy Chief of Planning.

Cesarek graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer and the Executive Officer Program from the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association.

Grissom began his fire career at Golder Ranch Fire in 2004. He has been a Firefighter, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief of Health and Safety, Division Chief of Training, and Deputy Chief of Professional Development. During Grissom’s career, he has been a member of the Special Operations and Peer Support teams.

He is a two-time recipient of the Fire Chiefs Letter of Commendation, 2013 Public Safety Achievement Medal recipient, and a graduate of the Arizona Chief Executive Officer Program. 

Perry began his fire career with Tucson Fire Department in 1998 and started working at the Golder Ranch in 2017. He has also been a member of the Globe Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Safford Ranger District.

Throughout Perry’s career, he has held the position of Firefighter, Paramedic, Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief, and Deputy Chief of Essential Services. He is a fire instructor with Arizona State Fire School, Arizona Center for Fire Service Excellence and Pima Community College.

Perry has a master’s degree in management and leadership.

Recommended for you