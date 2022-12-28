GoFundMe raises over $19K after Tucson taqueria damaged in Christmas Eve crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Christmas tragedy has turned into a Christmas miracle. A popular local restaurant that was wrecked by a drunk driver has built up a staggering amount of money on its GoFundMe.
The granddaughter of Taqueria Pico De Gallo's owner started the GoFundMe Page three days ago, and they've already raised more than $19,500.
Police say a drink driver was speeding down South Sixth Avenue Saturday morning before crashing into the taqueria.
It was a devastating blow for the family-owned business, which was opened by Nacho Delgado in 1990.
Delgado’s son, Adan rushed to the restaurant when he heard the news. He grew up there and is focused on helping his family rebuild.
"Plans as far as us, family is... recuperate mentally from this, spiritually, physically also because it drains your body,” he said. “We see it as something that we're gonna bounce back and we have faith that we'll move forward."
The goal is to reach $25,000.
Paulina, Delgado’s granddaughter, says the restaurant has so many memories and countless hours of hard work. She says they are gracious for the community’s support.