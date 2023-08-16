George Alan Kelly appeared in superior court Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Kino Springs Rancher accused of murdering an undocumented immigrant on his property several months ago appeared at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court hearing on Wednesday.
Prosecutors allege George Alan Kelly shot Gabriel Butimea in the back as he was running for his life.
Kelly's lawyer maintains he only fired warning shots above the heads of a group of migrants moving through his property last January.
The hearing went into overtime nearly four hours long, ending just after 5:00 p.m.
The prosecution clearly left in panic mode and is now requesting a special state action to delay trial.
That will be up to an appellate court, but must be decided quickly with trial in September.
News 4 Tucson asked Kelly "How are you feeling leading up to the trial, confident?"
He responded, "Well, let's say hopeful."
The state requested sanctions against the defense for alleged late disclosures of expert witnesses.
The judge is denying the request.
The main purpose of the hearing was to rule on several pieces of evidence related to George Alan Kelly's character, such as texts he sent to a friend describing having his AK 47 at the ready to stop what he referred to as illegals on his property.
"The danger of admitting this evidence is a jury could hear this evidence and don't consider it for the purpose a court would want them to consider it."
In a shocking admission, the state said it's having issues convincing their main eyewitness to testify.
An undocumented immigrant who was with the victim and claims to have seen Kelly shoot his friend.
Prosecutors let the court know they intend to dismiss the whole case if he won't testify.
The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on September 6.