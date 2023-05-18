Genesis OBGYN enters new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Genesis OBGYN announced that they have entered a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, effective June 1.
Recently, Genesis OBGYN has been in active discussions with BCBSZ about renewing its contract to ensure more than 16,000 patients have continued access to their healthcare provider.
“We are pleased that we have been able to reach a multi-year agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, as our patients have been impacted so dramatically during this time,” said Dr. Sullivan. “We are all relieved that we will be able to continue to provide access to care for those who entrust us with the high-quality care that we provide and that patients deserve.”
Patients are encouraged to visit the Genesis OBGYN website to schedule an appointment or call (520) 795-0771.