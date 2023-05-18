 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Genesis OBGYN enters new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Healthcare

TUCSON (KVOA) — Genesis OBGYN announced that they have entered a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, effective June 1.

Recently, Genesis OBGYN has been in active discussions with BCBSZ about renewing its contract to ensure more than 16,000 patients have continued access to their healthcare provider.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reach a multi-year agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, as our patients have been impacted so dramatically during this time,” said Dr. Sullivan. “We are all relieved that we will be able to continue to provide access to care for those who entrust us with the high-quality care that we provide and that patients deserve.”

Patients are encouraged to visit the Genesis OBGYN website to schedule an appointment or call (520) 795-0771.

