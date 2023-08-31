Gas prices staying high through the Labor Day weekend

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing visibility between one quarter mile and one mile. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their lungs... especially if they are near dust- prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise today... keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&