Gas prices staying high through the Labor Day weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gas prices are high going into this holiday weekend and even though they've been high for much of the last couple years, this could be a record high for a Labor Day weekend.
The record high for national gas prices heading into the Labor Day weekend is $3.84 a gallon set back in 2012. Our national average as of today is one cent under that number.
Arizona as a state has one of the highest averages in the country sitting at over $4.30.
Julian Paredes with AAA said, "If all the fuel supply across the gas stations and they see extra demand because of Labor Day then yeah gas prices will go up due to that. Hopefully not. The thing about Labor Day is that it tends to be more of a flight day so more people are going to be traveling internationally."