Gallego Introduces Legislation to Keep Arizona’s Water in Arizona and Crack Down on Water Abuse

TUCSON (KVOA) — Ruben Gallego, a House Natural Resources Committee member, has introduced a bill that will stop the abuse of water by foreign governments in Arizona.
Ruben Gallego explains that he believes that our water and crops belong in Arizona and not in a different country. He explains that the Domestic Water Protection Act will stop foreign countries from stealing our state’s water.
This legislation will impose a tax on the sale of all crops and export of water to foreign governments and countries.
Grijalva, a cosponsor of the legislation, explains that the citizens of Arizona are being very affected by climate change and the drought occurring in our state.
While this is occurring, we are being stripped of our water by Saudi-owned companies. Arizona can’t afford to be cut off of our water, especially now.
The Domestic Water Protection is made to protect the groundwater in Arizona and across the nation.
The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023 will directly address water abuse by creating an excise tax on the sale and import of water by any foreign company or government, imposing the excise tax at a 300% rate, implementing the tax so it can stay consistent with international trade agreements, and using the proceeds from the tax for a Drought Trust Fund that will finance drought response.
Many counties are praising Gallego for his dedication to the safeguarding of Arizona’s water by introducing this legislation. Citizens say that this act will ensure a sustainable water future for the entire state.
State leaders have recently signaled their intention to end the deal between the state of Arizona and Fondomonte. Gallego’s legislation ensures that sweetheart deals like Fondomonte will not be possible in any state.
This bill continues Gallego’s efforts to protect Arizona’s water. Gallego has also introduced the Drought Related Overpricing Prevention which stops outside investors from buying up scarce Western water and selling it at excess prices.