Funeraria Del Angel to host POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing small stream flooding. Flooding has been reported at Valencia Road and the Pantano Wash heading towards Harrison Road at Pantano Wash. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Pantano Wash, Cienega Creek, Agua Verde Creek and Rincon Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tucson, Vail and Saguaro National Park East. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&