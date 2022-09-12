Funeraria Del Angel to host POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This is causing small stream flooding.
Flooding has been reported at Valencia Road and the Pantano
Wash heading towards Harrison Road at Pantano Wash.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Pantano Wash, Cienega Creek, Agua Verde Creek and Rincon
Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Vail and Saguaro National Park East.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and
White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Funeraria Del Angel to host POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
veteran
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund

TUCSON (KVOA) - Funeraria Del Angel will be hosting a recognition ceremony to honor the men and women of the armed forces who remain missing in action (MIA) or those who are/were prisoners of war (POW). 

The ceremony will be presented by Vietnam Veterans of America Tucson Chapter 106, Disabled Americans Veterans Auxiliary Unit 2, and Funeraria del Angel South Lawn at 11 a.m. on Friday. 

There will be a presentation of colors by Tucson Detachment 007 Marine Corps League. 

Councilman Fimbres will present the City of Tucson Proclamation.

Those interested can attend the event at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn, located at 5401 S Park Ave. 

You can also visit their Facebook page to join a live-stream of the event.

