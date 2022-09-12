Funeraria Del Angel to host POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

TUCSON (KVOA) - Funeraria Del Angel will be hosting a recognition ceremony to honor the men and women of the armed forces who remain missing in action (MIA) or those who are/were prisoners of war (POW).
The ceremony will be presented by Vietnam Veterans of America Tucson Chapter 106, Disabled Americans Veterans Auxiliary Unit 2, and Funeraria del Angel South Lawn at 11 a.m. on Friday.
There will be a presentation of colors by Tucson Detachment 007 Marine Corps League.
Councilman Fimbres will present the City of Tucson Proclamation.
Those interested can attend the event at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn, located at 5401 S Park Ave.
You can also visit their Facebook page to join a live-stream of the event.