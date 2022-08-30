 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and northwestern Cochise Counties through 500 PM MST...

At 416 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Dragoon, or 17 miles southwest of Willcox, moving southwest at 35
mph. Gusty outflow winds will precede any rain from this storm.
Blowing dust will also be possible.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Benson, Whetstone, St. David, Dragoon, Kartchner Caverns State Park,
Mescal, Cochise and Texas Canyon.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 287 and 332.
Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 306.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 307.
Route 191 between mile markers 57 and 66.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Funeral service to be held Thursday for constable killed in central Tucson shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Constable Deborah Martinez

Constable Deborah Martinez

 Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — A funeral service will be held Thursday for Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, who was killed in the line of duty last week in central Tucson while serving an eviction notice.

The shooting happened at Lind Commons Apartments in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd., near Fort Lowell Road just after 11 a.m.

Police said 43-year-old Martinez-Garibay and Lind Commons apartment complex manager, 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath, were serving an eviction notice to 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fired, killing Fox-Heath.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find Martinez-Garibay, believing that she was still in Stansell's apartment.

Officers found Martinez-Garibay with gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Stansell was then found dead in his apartment with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

The third victim has been identified as 25-year-old Elijah Miranda. Miranda did not live at the complex and was visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

The public service will be held Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you