Funeral service to be held Thursday for constable killed in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — A funeral service will be held Thursday for Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, who was killed in the line of duty last week in central Tucson while serving an eviction notice.

The shooting happened at Lind Commons Apartments in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd., near Fort Lowell Road just after 11 a.m.

Police said 43-year-old Martinez-Garibay and Lind Commons apartment complex manager, 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath, were serving an eviction notice to 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fired, killing Fox-Heath.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find Martinez-Garibay, believing that she was still in Stansell's apartment.

Officers found Martinez-Garibay with gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Stansell was then found dead in his apartment with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

The third victim has been identified as 25-year-old Elijah Miranda. Miranda did not live at the complex and was visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

Officials highlight constable safety amid deadly shooting TUCSON (KVOA) - The on-duty shooting death last week of Pima County Constable Deborah Marti…

The public service will be held Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.