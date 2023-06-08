SAN MANUEL AZ. (KVOA) - The mine shut down about 20 years ago but a new business venture has given residents high hopes...
San Manuel has gone from copper to cannabis..
A flower mine called The Flower Shop is where cannabis is cultivated, packaged and distributed.
The flower mine has been fully operational for two years.
The cannabis is grown under a 100,000 square foot building that was once a plastics warehouse that burned down.
The area where the plant is cultivated currently has 30,000 plants that require 15,000 gallons of water a day.
Cody Phillip's is the Chief Cultivation Officer. He said they grow the plants from seedlings and it takes six months from seed to harvest.
Nathaniel Lopez also works at the flower mine. He's thrilled about the business being in San Manuel a town he grew up in. However, when the mines closed he like so many others had to find jobs outside of San Manuel.
He worked as a behavioral health technician in South Tucson and had to travel 100 miles every day.
Now, he's five minutes from home in a job he's enjoying.
"We take cuts off of them then we grow them then we send them into flower. Those are the plants that go through the whole process become the product that people smoke."
It's a meticulous process made more complex by their goal to produce the best cannabis possible.
Seth Richardson lives in Oracle. He's the production manager.
He was hired when the company was taking shape three years ago.
His message, "What cannabis can do you for you on a medicinal purpose are something the world needs to know more about. We want to do it, the biggest, the best, get that knowledge to everyone you know."
Greta Brandt is President of Flower Shop she said they specifically chose San Manuel for their location because they wanted to help the town's economy and get them back to what it once was during the copper mining days.