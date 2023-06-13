Friends of PACC host free spay/neuter events for dogs this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Friends of Pima Animal Care Center is hosting several free spay/neuter events for dogs this weekend.
Large breeds include pit-bull type dogs, huskies, German shepherds or any mixes of those breeds.
For small breeds, only Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes will be eligible.
The clinics are only open to Pima County Residents.
The clinics will take place:
- Thursday, June 15, in the Flowing Wells area at iHeart Media Studios, 3202 N. Oracle Road, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be 30 spots for large breeds and 10 spots for Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.
- Friday, June 16, at the Catalina Community Center, 16562 N. Oracle Road, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be 20 spots available for large breeds and 10 spots available for Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.
- Saturday, June 17, at the Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, 5408 S. 12th Ave., beginning at 8 a.m. There will be 30 spots available for large breeds and 10 spots for Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.