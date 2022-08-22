Friend of suspect who was shot by Tucson Police speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after a confrontation with Tucson Police at a south side hookah lounge.
Police said the incident happened Saturday morning at a shopping center near Ajo Way and Interstate 19.
Sources told News 4 Tucson the suspect had a gun. The investigation is being conducted by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.
Ari Zwinger is a friend of the suspect. Authorities haven't released his name.
"It doesn't sound like him at all, especially if he did have the gun he wouldn't come out and point a gun at you," said Zwinger. "I highly doubt he even had one."
Tucson police have a different story. News 4 Tucson obtained police radio traffic from the incident on Saturday. This is part of what occurred: "SHOTS FIRED, SHOTS FIRED. ONE ADAM SEVEN..COPY SHOTS FIRED. UNITS TO 3-7-2- 4 AT SOUTH 16 AVE. SHOTS FIRED AT THE DIAMONDZ LOUNGE SHOTS FIRED. SHOTS FIRED WATCH OUT."
Zwinger said the man who died was like a brother to him.
They went to high school, college, and the University of Arizona together.
"He just meant so much to so many people," he said. "He spent a lot of time living with me at my family's house."
He last communicated with his friend about a month ago and never imagined it would be the last time.
"He had a very good heart, all he cared about was making people happy, making himself happy and living life the best way he could and he did appreciate every bit of life and everything life to offer him."
He said his friend was the oldest of three children and cared deeply for his mother, who he helped financially.
"What happened to him in my opinion, it was very wrong there is no justification for it and we all loved him."
The owner took to social media and posted a statement saying in part: “A person was intoxicated, drew his weapon on officers and they fired off on him.”