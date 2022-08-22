Friend of suspect who was shot by Tucson Police speaks out

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 545 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms in northwest Cochise county, especially near
Benson, Saint David and Mescal. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Benson, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 642 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over Southeast Pima county. The heaviest
rainfall, between 0.75 and 1.50 inches has fallen in the
Cienega Creek and Agua Verde Creek watersheds. This will
cause small stream flooding along and near washes that flow
into these creeks.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Martinez Wash, Ash Creek, Cienega Creek, Rincon Creek, Agua
Verde Creek, Montosa Canyon, Pantano Wash, Mescal Arroyo,
Apache Canyon and Paige Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Vail.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across northwest Cochise county. Radar estimates
between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of rain has fallen over the past 45
minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,
especially in drainages that feed into the San Pedro River near
Benson and Saint David.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Benson, St. David and Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Friend of suspect who was shot by Tucson Police speaks out

  • Updated
  • 0
Man dies after confrontation with police at Tucson hookah lounge

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after a confrontation with Tucson Police at a south side hookah lounge.  

Police said the incident happened Saturday morning at a shopping center near Ajo Way and Interstate 19. 

Sources told News 4 Tucson the suspect had a gun. The investigation is being conducted by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

Ari Zwinger is a friend of the suspect. Authorities haven't released his name.

"It doesn't sound like him at all, especially if he did have the gun he wouldn't come out and point a gun at you," said Zwinger. "I highly doubt he even had one."

Tucson police have a different story. News 4 Tucson obtained police radio traffic from the incident on Saturday. This is part of what occurred: "SHOTS FIRED, SHOTS FIRED. ONE ADAM SEVEN..COPY SHOTS FIRED. UNITS TO 3-7-2- 4 AT SOUTH 16 AVE. SHOTS FIRED AT THE DIAMONDZ LOUNGE SHOTS FIRED. SHOTS FIRED WATCH OUT."

Zwinger said the man who died was like a brother to him.

They went to high school, college, and the University of Arizona together.

"He just meant so much to so many people," he said. "He spent a lot of time living with me at my family's house."

He last communicated with his friend about a month ago and never imagined it would be the last time.

"He had a very good heart, all he cared about was making people happy, making himself happy and living life the best way he could and he did appreciate every bit of life and everything life to offer him."

He said his friend was the oldest of three children and cared deeply for his mother, who he helped financially.

"What happened to him in my opinion, it was very wrong there is no justification for it and we all loved him."

The owner took to social media and posted a statement saying in part: “A person was intoxicated, drew his weapon on officers and they fired off on him.”

