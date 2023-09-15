FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Sep. 15 scores

TUCSON (KVOA) - Week 4 of Friday Football Fever is a wrap! Here are the scores from Sep. 15, 2023.
6A
Salpointe Catholic 50, Valley Vista 6
5A
Mica Mountain 35, Sunnyside 7 - O'Rielly Chevrolet Game of the Week
Mountain View 42, Marana 35 (Battle of the Boot)
Buena 21, Tucson 13
Desert View 49, Nogales 13
Flowing Wells 35, Sahuarita 7
Ironwood Ridge 47, Douglas 14
Walden Grove 26, Cienaga 7
4A
Pusch Ridge 28, Catalina Foothills 13
Canyon Del Oro 41, Amphitheater 0
Pueblo 31, Empire 6
Florence 35, Rio Rico 8
Sahuaro 29, Cholla 10
3A
Blue Ridge 24, Morenci 21
Sabino 50, Safford 21
Yuma Catholic 42, Thatcher 20
2A
Bisbee 39, Catalina 0
Tanque Verde 42, Palo Verde 6
Tombstone 33, Benson 26
Willcox 1, ALA Anthem South 0 (FF)
1A
Baboquivari 28, Ray 24
