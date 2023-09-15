 Skip to main content
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Sep. 15 scores

  Updated
  • 0
Friday Football Fever

TUCSON (KVOA) - Week 4 of Friday Football Fever is a wrap! Here are the scores from Sep. 15, 2023.

6A

Salpointe Catholic 50, Valley Vista 6

5A

Mica Mountain 35, Sunnyside 7 - O'Rielly Chevrolet Game of the Week

Mountain View 42, Marana 35 (Battle of the Boot)

Buena 21, Tucson 13

Desert View 49, Nogales 13

Flowing Wells 35, Sahuarita 7

Ironwood Ridge 47, Douglas 14

Walden Grove 26, Cienaga 7 

4A

Pusch Ridge 28, Catalina Foothills 13

Canyon Del Oro 41, Amphitheater 0

Pueblo 31, Empire 6

Florence 35, Rio Rico 8

Sahuaro 29, Cholla 10

3A

Blue Ridge 24, Morenci 21

Sabino 50, Safford 21

Yuma Catholic 42, Thatcher 20

2A

Bisbee 39, Catalina 0

Tanque Verde 42, Palo Verde 6

Tombstone 33, Benson 26

Willcox 1, ALA Anthem South 0 (FF)

1A

Baboquivari 28, Ray 24

