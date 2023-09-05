Free tutoring program cost 40 million dollars

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's widely known that some students struggled academically during the pandemic, prompting the Arizona department of education to allocate $40 million for their academic recovery.
State Superintendent Tom Horne made this announcement today.
This initiative introduces a free tutoring program tailored to elementary school students who faced challenges in reading, writing, and math during the pandemic.
Shockingly, over 60% of these students didn't perform well in these subjects.
To make this program a reality, the State Department of Education is reallocating funds from district grant-supported programs that focus on enhancing mental and social well-being and teacher training.
However, not everyone agrees with this funding approach.
Resident Karen Crapoy voiced her concerns: "$40 million is a lot of money, and I wonder where he got it, pulling it from other programs like special needs and mental health programs. That's not a responsible decision."
In this after-school tutoring program, teachers from both public and private schools will assist students in catching up academically, with private vendors also contributing to this effort.
State Superintendent of Arizona Department of Education, Tom Horne, explained, "Teachers will be paid $30 an hour, and if they make significant progress within the 6-week period, they'll receive an additional stipend of $200."
I had the chance to speak with a parent who believes this program is crucial for students' improvement.
Parent Jonnae Gilmere shared, "When the kids returned to school, they were struggling to catch up with the curriculum. They had to accelerate everyone's progress to ensure they could graduate on time. So, it's great for the kids to receive this support to ensure they don't fall too far behind when they move to the next grade."
To track students' progress, they will undergo both pre- and post-assessment tests after the six-week program. If you're interested in applying, enrollment opens on September 15th, click this link on that date to apply http://www.azed.gov/