Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Free sandbags now available for Oro Valley residents

Sandbags

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — In light of the first day of monsoon, the Town of Oro Valley is offering free sandbags to its residents.

Sandbags can be picked up starting Wednesday through the duration of the 2022 monsoon (or while supplies last) at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr.

Sandbags are self-service; Oro Valley will provide the bags and sand, but you will need to bring your own shovel and load your own sand. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Residents who require assistance may make an appointment with Town Staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book your appointment, or for any questions, call Stormwater Utility staff at 520-229-4850 or email  pw@orovalleyaz.gov

