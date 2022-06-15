Free sandbags now available for Oro Valley residents

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — In light of the first day of monsoon, the Town of Oro Valley is offering free sandbags to its residents.
Sandbags can be picked up starting Wednesday through the duration of the 2022 monsoon (or while supplies last) at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr.
Sandbags are self-service; Oro Valley will provide the bags and sand, but you will need to bring your own shovel and load your own sand. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Residents who require assistance may make an appointment with Town Staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book your appointment, or for any questions, call Stormwater Utility staff at 520-229-4850 or email pw@orovalleyaz.gov.