...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fox Tucson receives 47 thousand dollar grant

  Updated
  • 0
foxtheatre

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - The Fox Theatre has been awarded a $47,500 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

“Through the Arizona Commission of the Arts, the State of Arizona endeavors to ensure that all Arizonans can participate in and experience that arts,” said Jaime Dempsey, Executive Director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “Through these grants the Arts Commission partners with organizations across the state that are dedicated to serving their communities through the arts.”

Fox Tucson received this award based on its community investment, quality of programming, fiscal ingenuity and responsible stewardship of public funds. 

The grant was one of 367 grants awarded for Fiscal Year 2022 and represented a total investment of $5.4 million in nonprofit arts organizations across the state.

