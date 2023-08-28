Fox Tucson receives 47 thousand dollar grant

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - The Fox Theatre has been awarded a $47,500 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
“Through the Arizona Commission of the Arts, the State of Arizona endeavors to ensure that all Arizonans can participate in and experience that arts,” said Jaime Dempsey, Executive Director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “Through these grants the Arts Commission partners with organizations across the state that are dedicated to serving their communities through the arts.”
Fox Tucson received this award based on its community investment, quality of programming, fiscal ingenuity and responsible stewardship of public funds.
The grant was one of 367 grants awarded for Fiscal Year 2022 and represented a total investment of $5.4 million in nonprofit arts organizations across the state.