Four suspects sought in southwest side convenience store armed robbery

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects involved in an armed robbery at a southwest side convenience store.
Pima County Sheriff's Department says the robbery happened at the AM/PM store, 2891 W. Valencia Road on April 18 at 1:35 a.m.
They say one of the suspects was armed with a gun and another suspect had a small knife.
Three suspects allegedly went behind the counter and held the clerk at gun/knife point while demanding money and their wallet and phone.
The four suspects fled the scene and were last seen running southbound on Valencia Road, PCSD says.
The suspects are described as:
- Suspect 1 – Man, possibly 20s, larger build, wearing a black beanie, medical mask, gray sweater, and black pants brandishing a knife.
- Suspect 2 – Man, possibly 20s, thin build, wearing brown ski mask, black and white sweater, black shorts, and white and red shoes. Carrying a black handgun.
- Suspect 3 – Woman, possibly 20s, thin build, short stature, wearing red bandana, black hoodie, black leggings, black and white converse.
- Suspect 4 – Man, possibly 20s, average build, short stature, wearing blue hoodie, black pants, and gray shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.