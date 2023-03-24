Four students arrested in Nogales High School threat incident

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nogales Police have arrested four students in connection to the threats that were made at two high schools in Santa Cruz County.
On Monday at around 3 p.m., Nogales Police Department responded to a threat that occurred at Nogales High School. The threat warned about a shooting that would take place at the school on Thursday. After further investigation, three students were arrested. No students or staff were ever in danger during this investigation.
On Thursday at 2:47 p.m., the Nogales Police Department responded to a threat that occurred at Pierson High School. The threat warned about a shooting that would take place on Friday. Upon further investigation, one student was arrested. No staff or students were ever in danger during this investigation.
All suspects were arrested for disruption of an education institution and for making terroristic threats.