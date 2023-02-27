Four Southern Arizona students to compete in Arizona Spelling Bee in March

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Two students from Pima County, one from Santa Cruz County and one from Cochise County will compete in the statewide spelling bee on March 18.
Nathan Merrill and Karen Opoku-Appoh, both eighth graders from Pima County, will compete alongside Isabell Gavin of Cochise County and Miguel Valenzuela of Santa Cruz County in the Arizona Spelling Bee.
The two students who place first and second in the state spelling bee will have the chance to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.
Watch the Arizona Spelling Bee on March 18 at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix at 10:30 a.m.