Former Tucson Police employee under investigation following sexual misconduct allegations

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former Tucson Police Department employee is under investigation in connection to sexual misconduct allegations.
According to TPD, the department was notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty employee on Aug. 14.
Following the report, the unnamed employee was placed on imposed leave, TPD says.
The police department on Thursday said the employee resigned during the course of the investigation.
Once TPD's investigation is completed, it will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review.