Former Tucson councilman dies

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Tucson councilman, Paul Durham, has died on Wednesday.
Durham grew up in Washington State. He moved to Tucson in 2004 after Law at Stanford.
He was elected to Tucson City Council in 2017 and he represented Ward 3.
He resigned his seat in 2021, leaving the council for personal reasons.
"It is with a heavy heart that I remember my colleague, Paul Durham. He was an incredible partner to me in helping to accelerate our climate action and resiliency work. His public service and dedication to the constituents of Ward 3 and the Tucson community will always be remembered," said Mayor Regina Romero.
Kevin Dahl said Paul Durham will be missed on Thursday.
Dahl said, "Durham was a staunch environment and was a strong voice for Tucson to start on climate action,"