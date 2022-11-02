Former Oro Valley police officer accused of attempting to have sex with minors

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A former Oro Valley police officer is facing several charges, he is accused of attempting to have sex with minors.
Daniel Horetski is now free on bail after he was released from custody in Michigan after being caught in a sex sting back in July.
The 45-year-old Horetski retired from Oro Valley Police Department in 2019. He also worked at Canyon Del Oro High School as a resource officer for seven years while with the OVPD.
OVPD told News 4 Tucson they are not aware of any issues, or any investigation related to Horetski’s time as a school resource officer for the Amphi School District.