Former Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake responds to Trump's decision to not attend debate

TUCSON (KVOA) — In response to former President Trump's decision to not attend Wednesday's debate, former Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she supports his choice to skip the debate.
Lake says she believes it would be a waste of time for the former president.
"He's already proven himself in this job. This may be a job interview but president Trump's already done the job and proven to the American people through the prosperity that we enjoy, through a solid, strong economy where everybody was doing better, that he can do the job," she said.
Meanwhile, the former president's rivals are calling out his decision to now show up.
"I think he owes it to the people. I don't think they're going to look kindly on somebody that thinks they don't have to earn it," he said.