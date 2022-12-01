Former CBP agent indicted on kidnapping, child sex assault charges

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — A former Border Patrol agent has been indicted in connection to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Douglas earlier this year.
Court documents show 27-year-old Aaron Mitchell has been charged with three counts, including a civil rights violation for sexual assault, kidnapping and misleading state investigations.
Mitchell was arrested in April after he allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old in Douglas. He reportedly took the victim to Sierra Vista and sexually assaulted her.
According to Douglas Police Department, Mitchell was an employee of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency at the time of the arrest. Officials say Mitchell previously lived in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida area before moving to Sierra Vista for work.
If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000.