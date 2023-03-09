Former Afghan Air Force pilot fighting to get family to Tucson

TUCSON - (KVOA) It's been more than a year and a half sine the United States withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.
Some Afghans who fought alongside our military were able to make it out, but thousands were left behind and in grave danger.
Nazar Azizi is a fighter pilot who spent 25 years in the Afghanistan Air Force. He fought alongside his U.S brothers and sisters against the Taliban during the war.
"I was shoulder by shoulder with my U.S. friends," he said.
Nazar was able to make it out of Afghanistan in August 2021 during the U.S. evacuation. He has settled in Tucson.
His wife and daughter are still in Afghanistan, while his two sons are in Kazakhstan. One of his sons was in an accident and needs medical care.
Nazar turned to Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik for help.
"We owe it to this family to get them out of harm's way," Councilman Kozachik said. "Our evacuation was such a mess that we were overwhelmed the process, the system. The United States does not have a presence in Afghanistan anymore, we do not have the human infrastructure or the processes in place to help evacuate these people and consequently, people are dying because of it. "
Being away from his wife and children is too much for Nazar to bear.
"So difficult for me," he said. "Sometimes, I don't have any concentration, because when I talk to my wife and daughter, they're crying, when I talk to my two sons in Kazakhstan, they're crying over there," he said.
Kozachik said if someone applies for humanitarian parole, it will likely take them up to two years to get that approval.
Kozachik argues that the wait could be a death sentence.
"They don't have two years to wait anymore," the city councilman said. "The Taliban are murdering people daily. The United States government has to fix this like now or people are going to continue to die."
Kozachik tells News 4 Tucson he has reached out to our senators and members of Congress in DC. He's told he cannot be involved because of privacy concerns even when people like Nazar Azizi and others are standing in his office asking for help.