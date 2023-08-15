Food trucks could be legal reality

TUCSON (KVOA) — Food truck courts could soon become a legal reality in Tucson.
In light of this, the City of Tucson hosted a virtual meeting today to gauge community perspective on the matter.
Presently, the existing zoning code prevents the congregating of multiple food trucks in a single area.
According to the ordinance, each food truck must maintain safety distance of 100 feet between each truck.
Dan Bursuck, from the City of Tucson Code Development, explained that this initiative aims to provide designated spaces where multiple food trucks can congregate, offering a social area for individuals as they await their food and beverages.
The city is now pursuing the possibility of permitting food truck courts, but proprietors would need to fulfill specific prerequisites. These include installing a "Power pedestal" for each food truck, adhering to parking and generator regulations, among others.
Although changes to the zoning ordinance have not yet been implemented, the amendment for the food truck court zone is actively under development.