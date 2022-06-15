Fly to London,Ontario from Tucson thanks to new flights offered by Flair Airlines

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona residents will have the opportunity to fly to London, Ontario this winter.
Canadian Flair Airlines is launching non-stop service to London International Airport.
The once-weekly service will connect London, Ontario to Tucson beginning Dec. 5 through the end of March.
"We're delighted to add an additional airport to our upcoming Tucson Winter Base, and we’re very excited to add London to our network. We’ve seen the demand for non-stop sun this winter and we are pleased to offer an affordable option to London and the surrounding area,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Flair Airlines in a press release. “There is no shortage of national parks, attractions, and vibrant nightlife in Tucson, and we can’t wait for Canadians to get out and explore it all. We look forward to our continued partnership with London International Airport.”
Six airports are part of the Winter Base in Tucson, including London International Airport, Edmonton International Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport, Lethbridge Airport, Prince George, and Windsor International Airport.
One-way fares to Tucson from London, including taxes and fees, begin at $99 CAD, according to Flair Airlines. For more information, visit Flair Airlines - Best prices on flights in Canada (flyflair.com).