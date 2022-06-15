 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fly to London,Ontario from Tucson thanks to new flights offered by Flair Airlines

Tucson International Airport

Tucson International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. 

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona residents will have the opportunity to fly to London, Ontario this winter.

Canadian Flair Airlines is launching non-stop service to London International Airport.

The once-weekly service will connect London, Ontario to Tucson beginning Dec. 5 through the end of March.

"We're delighted to add an additional airport to our upcoming Tucson Winter Base, and we’re very excited to add London to our network. We’ve seen the demand for non-stop sun this winter and we are pleased to offer an affordable option to London and the surrounding area,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Flair Airlines in a press release. “There is no shortage of national parks, attractions, and vibrant nightlife in Tucson, and we can’t wait for Canadians to get out and explore it all. We look forward to our continued partnership with London International Airport.”

Six airports are part of the Winter Base in Tucson, including London International Airport, Edmonton International Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport, Lethbridge Airport, Prince George, and Windsor International Airport.

One-way fares to Tucson from London, including taxes and fees, begin at $99 CAD, according to Flair Airlines. For more information, visit Flair Airlines - Best prices on flights in Canada (flyflair.com).