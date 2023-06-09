Five People Stung by Swarm of Bees in South Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- Imagine the excruciating pain of over a hundred bee stings. That was the scenario for three people, Thursday evening in a South Tucson neighborhood.
Carmen Martinez was watering her plants outside of her home around six on Thursday, "I just heard them in my hair and that's when I ran trying to take them off and my husband comes out and then that's when they attacked my husband," she told News 4 Tucson.
Approximately two hours after her and her husband Ramon were stung, Tucson fire said they responded to a call on Wyoming Street where three more people were swarmed and stung by bees.
"I was worried because my boys are allergic, so I'm just glad that it wasn't one of them coming out to throw the trash or something."
We're told the victims were treated for over a hundred bee stings at a local hospital, but are expected to be okay. Carmen said Ramon, also went to the hospital after a minor reaction to the stings, but he's back home and recovering.
"He has a lot of rashes everywhere and his lip is huge," she said.
The bees made a home inside of a shed near the Martinez home. Truly Nolen Trainer Thayer Thacker explained that warm temps bring the bees and other pests out, that's why it's important to check around your home for holes in structures or trees.
"You need to watch around you for bees as well and also listen for them," Thacker said. "They are very aggressive, they are very grumpy,
and they are very touchy about their personal space."
The best thing you can do if bees start to swarm is move out of the area and inside of a car or home.
"If you run they will chase you and they can fly farther than you can probably run, and they will defend their home up to 50, 60, 70 feet," Thacker said.
Do not try to solve a bee problem yourself, it's always best to call a professional for help. An exterminator was out Friday afternoon, spraying the shed to get those bees to buzz off.