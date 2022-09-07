First tribal microcampus opened by UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new microcampus will serve the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson by providing them with the opportunity to complete a college degree and certificates with the universities resources.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, the university held a grand opening for the new microcampus. The campus is located at 7400 S. Settler Ave. and is a 5,000-square-foot building east of the tribal reservation.
"This new University of Arizona location designed to serve the Pascua Yaqui Tribe represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to Native American communities – especially those whose traditional homelands include Southern Arizona," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robinson in a video call before the event. "It has been a goal of mine for years to establish a campus for every tribe in the state, and I hope this will be the first of many."
The microcampus is part of the university's strategic plan initiative to better serve Native American communities. This comes from an agreement between UArizona and the tribe from last year to help tribal members access higher education and workforce training in a more accessible way. The university is offering indigenous specific courses such as the Indigenous Governance Program that helps indigenous communities further their political, economic, and community education.
Currently, the tribe has 19,000 enrolled members, with around 5,000 students living on the reservation. The campus will offer a mix of online, in-person, and hybrid courses.
The microcampus features a large classroom with desks and chairs to accommodate up to 50 students. Technology such as video monitors, computer labs, printers, and Wi-Fi’s have been provided across the rooms. The building was completed with a sign outside reading "Huya Miisim" – Yaqui for "Wildcats."