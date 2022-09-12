First of two murder trials of suspected child killer begins Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Last minute preparations are underway for the start of a murder trial involving a 13-year-old Tucson girl.

Suspected child killer Christopher Clements is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

This case involves the 2014 murder and disappearance of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, who was last seen near her midtown apartment. She was later found in a remote area of Avra Valley.

The trial begins at 10:30 a.m. at Pima County Superior Court. It will be in front of Judge Jame Marner. There will be no cameras in the courtroom.

The family has waited nearly a decade for their day in court.

A jury of 12 people and four alternates will be listening to jury instructions. Opening statements will either be heard Tuesday morning or afternoon.

The jury in this case will not be told about the connection to the murder of Isabel Celis. That trial is scheduled for February 2023.

The attorneys representing Clements, Eric Kessler and Joseph DiRroberto, filed a page-long document naming the witnesses they intend to call upon.

The six witnesses named are to include a DNA analyst, a medical doctor, and a cell phone and mapping expert. Also named are friends of Maribel Gonzales and any witness by the state.

The prosecution declined to provide a witness list to news media.

A source has stated that they are being extra cautious; they want the events to be played out in the courtroom and not before the trial begins.

The family of Maribel Gonzales will have victim’s services to help guide them through the trial. Homicide Survivors will be providing emotional support.

As mentioned earlier, there will be no cameras allowed in the courtroom. However, reporters will be allowed to sit in on the trial.