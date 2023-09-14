Firefly Aerospace rocket launch photos Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rosa C Martinez Sandy Bryan Jameson Johnson kespresso Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch King Bennett Guadalupe Hernandez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We loved all your photo submissions! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you More From News 4 Tucson Weather Red Flag Warning issued for Sunday Updated Mar 20, 2022 Local Fire crews fight unoccupied structure fire early Saturday Jul 13, 2019 Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine to be tested at Tucson clinic Jul 15, 2020 Local Everything you need to know if you lost or found a pet this July 4 Jul 5, 2019 News Pima County and City of Tucson host job fair Thursday Jan 26, 2023 Local Tucson Police Department Air Support Unit turns 50 Oct 10, 2022