Firefighters working to put out brush fire near I-10 and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire on Tucson’s southside.
A viewer reported the fire to News 4 Tucson just before 3pm.
The fire is reportedly burning behind the Kino Sports Complex, near I-10 and Country Club.
Video of the fire shows large plumes of black smoke coming from the brush fire.
Details on how the fire started are limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.
