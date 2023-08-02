Firefighters working to contain massive junkyard fire burning in Phoenix

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson is receiving information that firefighters are working to contain a massive junkyard fire burning in Phoenix right now.
Phoenix firefighters say at least four structures are on fire at the yard near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
The flames are jumping from building to building.
Explosions have bene heard in the area due to vehicles in the yard that are burning gas, firefighters said.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause is under investigation.
