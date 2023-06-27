Firefighters get some containment of wildfire burning on Ft. Huachuca

Fort Huachuca, Ariz. - Firefighters continue to battle the Western Hemp Fire Tuesday night that broke out on Fort Huachuca south of Huachuca City.
Late Tuesday night, News 4 Tucson learned the fire was 30% contained.
“We've turned a corner,” Ft. Huachuca Fire Chief Roger Hancock told News 4 Tucson Tuesday afternoon. “It looks really good. But, we’re going to have to sit on this all night and make sure that it doesn't get away because we have very dry conditions and the winds are pretty good.”
The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze grew to 1,000 acres. All non-essential personnel on the post were told to go home early to be safe.
Firefighters work crews were mowing on the range when the fire sparked. “They hit a rock, started the fire and it took off,” Hancock said.
Crews went on the attack, dropping more than 100,000 gallons of retardant throughout the day.
The fire took out some power lines that carry the main supply of electricity to the installation, forcing the post to go to its back-up power supply.
“The secondary power isn't really enough to run all of our server stocks and all of our classrooms and the air conditioning simultaneously,” Ft. Huachuca Garrison Commander John Ives said. “We've had to go to essential personnel only. We sent everybody home early and told them, hey, treat this as if it were an afternoon blizzard coming in. It's time to go, get home.”
The effort to knock down the fire saw more than 100 firefighters working on the ground and in the air.
“Literally, we’re on an island, right. If we don't help, there's nobody coming for about an hour. So, the community here and the team working here are amazing,” Hancock said.
Ft. Huachuca is closed to all non-essential personnel Wednesday.
The Ft. Huachuca Summer Academy will also be closed.