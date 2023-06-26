Firefighters battle fire at Sierra Vista Compost Facility

The fire season is hitting Cochise County hard. Several fires have already occurred this month. As of this morning, people there are dealing with yet another one.
Firefighters here have been battling a brush fire at the Sierra Vista Compost Facility for nearly 48 hours. There is still a lot of work ahead of them.
It's a fire they say started by spontaneous combustion. It's just one more fire this community has had to deal with recently.
There have been three fires in the Sierra Vista area just in the past week. Alicia Woods lives here and tells me the city just can't catch a break.
"It's not common from what I remember; it seems a little shady," said Woods.
The fire is happening right now at the Compost Facility. What's burning is yard waste such as cut trees, yard trimmings, and brush piles. It was supposed to be turned into mulch, but before that could happen, the yard waste caught on fire. Sierra Vista's Public Information Officer, Adam Curtis, explains how it started.
"A compost facility staff worker watched the fire start in the middle of a pile of brush and green waste material. It's not impossible or uncommon for this to happen, where due to high heat and low humidity in these piles, it could get really hot," said Curtis.
Wind is playing a factor, making it difficult to fight, and it is expected to smolder for a while. Residents in Sierra Vista are hoping for rain soon to give them a break.
Resident Flora Richards said, "Well, I'm wishing the monsoon would hurry up and get here because it will help put out those fires."