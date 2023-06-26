 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Firefighters battle fire at Sierra Vista Compost Facility

Mulch Fire

The fire season is hitting Cochise County hard. Several fires have already occurred this month. As of this morning, people there are dealing with yet another one.

Firefighters here have been battling a brush fire at the Sierra Vista Compost Facility for nearly 48 hours. There is still a lot of work ahead of them.

It's a fire they say started by spontaneous combustion. It's just one more fire this community has had to deal with recently.

There have been three fires in the Sierra Vista area just in the past week. Alicia Woods lives here and tells me the city just can't catch a break.

"It's not common from what I remember; it seems a little shady," said Woods.

The fire is happening right now at the Compost Facility. What's burning is yard waste such as cut trees, yard trimmings, and brush piles. It was supposed to be turned into mulch, but before that could happen, the yard waste caught on fire. Sierra Vista's Public Information Officer, Adam Curtis, explains how it started.

"A compost facility staff worker watched the fire start in the middle of a pile of brush and green waste material. It's not impossible or uncommon for this to happen, where due to high heat and low humidity in these piles, it could get really hot," said Curtis.

Wind is playing a factor, making it difficult to fight, and it is expected to smolder for a while. Residents in Sierra Vista are hoping for rain soon to give them a break.

Resident Flora Richards said, "Well, I'm wishing the monsoon would hurry up and get here because it will help put out those fires."

