Fire damaged iconic restaurant, not safe for people to enter

SOUTH TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire broke out early Sunday morning at Crossroads Restaurant at the corner of 4th Avenue and 36th Street.
It took Tucson Fire about two hours to get the blaze under control.
At this hour, there is still no word on the cause to the fire that nearly destroyed the iconic Crossroads Mexican restaurant.
The restaurant has been around since the 1930's.
The fire was so intense and caused so much damage that no one is allowed inside the building, not even fire investigators.
South Tucson Fire Captain, Andy Luna told News 4 Tucson,
"We do not know what caused the fire as of this point."
News 4 caught up with south Captain Luna while he was on a call..
The restaurant is still blocked off with yellow tape, and there's a sign that says
"Do not enter unsafe to occupy, August 13, 2023".
Captain Luna said, "At this point what we have determined so far is that our building inspector went out . What he determined is that they're going to need a structural engineer to come out and survey the property."
He added, "Our building inspector at this point he deemed it unsafe to even occupy to go in there anymore so no one at this point is allowed to go in until the structural engineer comes in and determines it is safe."
Since no one has been allowed inside the building, Captain Luna said, "There isn't a current investigation going on at this time. But up until we find the structure is safe to enter then we move forward with seeing what the plan is going to be."
As of now no word yet on when the structural engineer will be inspecting the building.
South Tucson police is doing a preliminary investigation and talking to people associated with the restaurant.