Fire causes 'significant damage' to southside Panda Express

Megan Spector

TUCSON (KVOA) — A southside Panda Express has significant damage after a fire broke out Tuesday, officials said.

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to the Panda Express at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue Tuesday morning.

In an update, TFD said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

No further details have been released.