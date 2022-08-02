Fire causes 'significant damage' to southside Panda Express

TUCSON (KVOA) — A southside Panda Express has significant damage after a fire broke out Tuesday, officials said.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to the Panda Express at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue Tuesday morning.
In an update, TFD said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire was contained to the kitchen and attic spaces, but these areas of the restaurant suffered significant damage. A single patient was treated on scene for smoke inhalation 💨 #TFD pic.twitter.com/uryIqj6YNY— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 2, 2022
No further details have been released.