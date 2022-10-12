Fire causes significant damage to restaurant on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A fire caused significant damage to a westside restaurant Tuesday night, fire officials say.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe near Grant and Silverbell roads late Tuesday night.
In a Tweet, TFD said the fire was up above the attic space.
Due to the significant damage, the restaurant will be closed until renovations can be completed, TFD said.
CAFE FIRE 🔥 At 10:57 Tuesday night #TucsonFire was dispatched to Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe in the 2400 block of N. Silver Mosaic Drive after the fire alarm went off inside the restaurant. Engine 4 was first on scene at 11:02 and found the restaurant full of smoke before determining.. pic.twitter.com/VDW3VpBS61— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 12, 2022
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
