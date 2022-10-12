 Skip to main content
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant on Tucson's west side

Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A fire caused significant damage to a westside restaurant Tuesday night, fire officials say.

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe near Grant and Silverbell roads late Tuesday night.

In a Tweet, TFD said the fire was up above the attic space.

Due to the significant damage, the restaurant will be closed until renovations can be completed, TFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

