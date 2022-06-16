Fire burning southwest of Tucson prompts ozone pollution advisory

TUCSON (KVOA) — A fire burning southwest of Tucson has prompted environmental regulators to issue an ozone air pollution advisory Thursday.
The Contreras Fire sparked last weekend east of Sell, Ariz. So far, it has burned over 6,600 acres.
Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents who are sensitive to ozone to limit their activities outside from noon to 6 p.m.
Individuals that may be affected include those with respiratory issues, adults and children who are active outdoors, and those with a sensitivity to this particular pollutant.
To reduce the amount of pollution added to the ground level ozone here is a list of things you can do to help:
- Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.
- Ride the bus, walk, bike, or share a ride with friends and family.
- Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. It wastes gas and causes air pollution.
- During the summer, re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when vapors are less likely to form ozone.
- While re-fueling, always stop at the click.
- Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.
- Avoid using gas powered lawn and gardening equipment.
- Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated pollution.
- Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.
If you are sensitive to the air pollution you may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, and breathing discomfort. If you start to feel any of these symptoms seek medical attention.
For more information, visit PDEQ website.