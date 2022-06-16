 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fire burning southwest of Tucson prompts ozone pollution advisory

Contreras Fire
Southeast Arizona Type 3 Incident Management Team

TUCSON (KVOA) — A fire burning southwest of Tucson has prompted environmental regulators to issue an ozone air pollution advisory Thursday.

The Contreras Fire sparked last weekend east of Sell, Ariz. So far, it has burned over 6,600 acres. 

Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents who are sensitive to ozone to limit their activities outside from noon to 6 p.m.

Individuals that may be affected include those with respiratory issues, adults and children who are active outdoors, and those with a sensitivity to this particular pollutant.

To reduce the amount of pollution added to the ground level ozone here is a list of things you can do to help:

  • Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.
  • Ride the bus, walk, bike, or share a ride with friends and family.
  • Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. It wastes gas and causes air pollution.
  • During the summer, re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when vapors are less likely to form ozone.
  • While re-fueling, always stop at the click.
  • Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.
  • Avoid using gas powered lawn and gardening equipment.
  • Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated pollution.
  • Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.

If you are sensitive to the air pollution you may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, and breathing discomfort. If you start to feel any of these symptoms seek medical attention.

For more information, visit PDEQ website

