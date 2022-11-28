Fire breaks out at building in Nogales, Arizona

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Building fire in Nogales, Arizona causes road closures in the surrounding area.
The Nogales Police Department has alerted the public to steer clear from N. Morley Avenue and E. Court Street. A structure fire has begun in this area and all are advised to stay away and inside their homes as all roads surrounding the building are closed.
Right now, there have been no injuries reported, or information on how the fire started.
News 4 Tucson has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us on-air, online, and on your mobile device for updates throughout the evening.