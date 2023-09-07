 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Final co-conspirator sentenced to prison for COVID-19 fraud scheme

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Texas man was sentenced last week to 14 months in prison.

48-year-old Patrick Green of Longview, Texas was sentenced and ordered to pay $226,146 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and the final co-conspirator to be sentenced in the case.

30-year-old Jonathan Blake of Tucson, Arizona and 46-year-old Bethany Helene Green also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Blake was sentenced to six months in prison and Green was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

All three co defendants are responsible for, and ordered to pay $226,146 in restitution.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Green devised a fraud scheme to apply for Arizona unemployment assistance and additional funds on behalf of inmates at the Pima County Jail who were not entitled to receive unemployment payments.

Green conspired with the inmates, including her husband and another inmate, Blake to apply for benefits on their behalf.

Blake also recruited other inmates and a total of 16 inmates provided their personal information which Green used online to apply and obtain unemployment benefits for the inmates.

Bethany Green charged the inmates a fee, to complete the online unemployment applications.

She the charged them an additional weekly fee to file the weekly certifications necessary to continue the unemployment payments.

In total, BEthany Green and her co-conspirators defrauded the Arizona Department of Economic Security of $226,146 in false unemployment claims.

Tags

Recommended for you