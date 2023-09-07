Final co-conspirator sentenced to prison for COVID-19 fraud scheme

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Texas man was sentenced last week to 14 months in prison.
48-year-old Patrick Green of Longview, Texas was sentenced and ordered to pay $226,146 in restitution.
He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and the final co-conspirator to be sentenced in the case.
30-year-old Jonathan Blake of Tucson, Arizona and 46-year-old Bethany Helene Green also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Blake was sentenced to six months in prison and Green was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
All three co defendants are responsible for, and ordered to pay $226,146 in restitution.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Green devised a fraud scheme to apply for Arizona unemployment assistance and additional funds on behalf of inmates at the Pima County Jail who were not entitled to receive unemployment payments.
Green conspired with the inmates, including her husband and another inmate, Blake to apply for benefits on their behalf.
Blake also recruited other inmates and a total of 16 inmates provided their personal information which Green used online to apply and obtain unemployment benefits for the inmates.
Bethany Green charged the inmates a fee, to complete the online unemployment applications.
She the charged them an additional weekly fee to file the weekly certifications necessary to continue the unemployment payments.
In total, BEthany Green and her co-conspirators defrauded the Arizona Department of Economic Security of $226,146 in false unemployment claims.