...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Fight at Tucson school prompts lockdown Wednesday

Rincon

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local high school was placed on a lockdown following a fight Wednesday.

According to Tucson Unified School District, two students were involved in a fight at Rincon High School during lunch break.

“As the incident occurred during lunch, a large group of students quickly congregated, following the situation that traveled from outside of the building to the inside the school where classes were taking place,” school officials said in a statement.

The lockdown was lifted after the crowd was contained, TUSD said. Classes have resumed as scheduled, they said.

School safety and Tucson Police Department are on site as the investigation is underway.

