Fight at Tucson school prompts lockdown Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local high school was placed on a lockdown following a fight Wednesday.
According to Tucson Unified School District, two students were involved in a fight at Rincon High School during lunch break.
“As the incident occurred during lunch, a large group of students quickly congregated, following the situation that traveled from outside of the building to the inside the school where classes were taking place,” school officials said in a statement.
The lockdown was lifted after the crowd was contained, TUSD said. Classes have resumed as scheduled, they said.
School safety and Tucson Police Department are on site as the investigation is underway.