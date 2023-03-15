 Skip to main content
Federal judge ruled case against former police officer shooting and killing man to move forward

TUCSON (KVOA) — The federal judge has ruled that the case against the former Tucson Police offer who shot and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair can go forward. 

The family of Richard Lee Richards is suing Ryan Remington as well as the Tucson Police Department.

Richards was shot in November 2021 at a Walmart on Valencia and Midvale Park roads.

Remington was working as an off-duty store security at the time, and was responding to a shoplifting incident involving Richards, who was armed with a knife.
 
Earlier this year, the City of Tucson filed to dismiss the case, saying Richards' family family failed to state a claim.
 
This week, a judge dismissed that motion. The family's case will continue to make its way through the court system.
 

