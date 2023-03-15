Federal judge ruled case against former police officer shooting and killing man to move forward

TUCSON (KVOA) — The federal judge has ruled that the case against the former Tucson Police offer who shot and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair can go forward.

The family of Richard Lee Richards is suing Ryan Remington as well as the Tucson Police Department.

Former Tucson police officer cleared of manslaughter TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Tucson Police Officer, Ryan Remington, has been cleared of manslaught…

Richards was shot in November 2021 at a Walmart on Valencia and Midvale Park roads.

Remington was working as an off-duty store security at the time, and was responding to a shoplifting incident involving Richards, who was armed with a knife.

Earlier this year, the City of Tucson filed to dismiss the case, saying Richards' family family failed to state a claim.

This week, a judge dismissed that motion. The family's case will continue to make its way through the court system.