 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Federal judge blocks Biden administration's new asylum rule

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Biden

 Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States of America, Photo Date: 09/01/2022

 Adam Schultz / The White House

TUCSON - (KVOA) When Title 42 ended this past May, the White House revised immigration and asylum policies.

One of those new rules disqualifies people from applying for asylum without making an appointment at an official port of entry or if they have crossed into the U.S. and cannot prove they tried to seek asylum in another country along their journey.

Immigration advocacy groups sued saying that's against the law.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in California dealt the White House a blow by blocking the rule.

"We are supposed to be accepting asylum seekers," Tucson immigration attorney Mo Goldman said. "Regardless of whether they have asked for asylum in other countries, that is not what is required under the law. I have for example clients that come from African countries and their only way to come to the United States is typically through South America. Then, they have to travel through, sometimes up to 10 different countries just to get to the United States."

The judge stayed his ruling for 14 days to give the Department of Justice time to appeal.

"Nothing has changed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said. "There's a stay which means our border enforcement remains in full effect. The Department of Justice will appeal the decision and seek to extend the stay."

Last month, border patrol agents reported just more than 100,000 illegal crossings at the southern border, the lowest monthly total since February 2021.