FBI Task Force and Agencies make multiple arrests in two-week operation in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Operation Clean House was created by the FBI's Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force.
They organized a two-week fugitive apprehension that arrested multiple violent offenders throughout Pima County.
The operation ran from July 18 through July 28 and resulted in arrests and drug and weapons seizures.
In total, 88 arrests were made. Four of those arrests were homicide suspects.
Over 9,000 fentanyl pills were seized.
Ten firearms were seized.
The partners assisting with the operation include:
• FBI
• Pima County Sheriff’s Department
• Tucson Police Department
• U.S. Marshals District of Arizona
• Marana Police Department
• Oro Valley police Department
• Pascua Yaqui Police Department
• Tohono O’odham Police Department
“I am extremely pleased by the cooperation of our Federal and regional partners to curtail the many outstanding arrest warrants related to violent crimes,” said Pima County Sheriff Chris.
The Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force was created in 2020.
It was designed to take advantage of the combined resources of several agencies and provide a solid foundation for addressing significant violent crime and gang violence in Southern Arizona.