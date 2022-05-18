Father's Day Council Tucson honors Phil Swaim

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the last 26 years, the Father’s Day Council Tucson has honored dads whose achievements and values enhance the meaning and status of Father’s Day.

Along with recognizing outstanding role models in the community, the mission is to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research and endowment at Steele Children’s Research Center at The University of Arizona.

Phil Swaim is one of the five honorees this year. He is the president of Swaim Associates, a husband to Sabrina and a dad to Kelly.

