Father's Day Council Tucson honors former NFL star LaMonte Hunley

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the last 26 years, the Father’s Day Council Tucson has honored dads whose achievements and values enhance the meaning and status of Father’s Day.

Along with recognizing outstanding role models in the community, the mission is to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research and endowment at Steele Children’s Research Center at The University of Arizona.

Former NFL star LaMonte Hunley is one of the five Father of the Year Honorees by the Father's Day Council Tucson.

He continues to expand his legacy through his business, community involvement and of course, his family.

